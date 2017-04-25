Today we have a series of photos by reader Keira McKenzie that might be called “Eight Ways of Looking at a Raven (and Two Ways of Looking at a Cat)”. The photos are from Oz, featuring the Australian raven (Corvus coronoides) and Felis catus.

The ravens of Matilda Bay (a reserve on the Swan River, adjacent to the university of Western Australia) are unafraid of the humans who visit the small restaurant there, and are always on the lookout for munchies. Such stunning birds. And they are ravens. Crows are found in the more rural areas.

The ravens are all taken at Matilda Bay Reserve on the Swan River, Perth, Western Australia. Perth is the most isolated capital city in the world, deserts to the east and north, what remains of forested wilderness to the south, and sea all the way to Madagascar to the west.

I asked Keira about where she lived and where the ravens were photographed; her response:

It’s small, loves razing history to the ground, gives bugger all for its environment and all the treasure like the wildflowers you so loved last year, and its mighty forests are constantly being woodchipped. Now they want to cull the great white sharks because they bite a few people a year. How many sharks are killed by humans? Thousands. That is the Western Australian ethic.

Keira always supplements her photos with pictures of her beloved long-haired black cat, Plushie:

. . . and Plushie snoozing in the courtyard on her favourite chair (or one of them. They’re all her favourite, especially if you are sitting in one.

Spot the cat!

Plushie, merging with the night permabulating the halls of my little house (she is currently sitting in the dark on my unicorn rug – rug based on the famous medieval tapestry before you get ideas of rainbows etc):