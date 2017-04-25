Ice cream sex from “Bill Nye Saves the World”

No comment needed, except this may be from the same show that featured “My vagina has its own voice“. You can judge whether it’s appropriate for the show.
p.s. I don’t really understand what this is about; maybe I’m dim. But i’m pretty sure it doesn’t have much to do with science.
I don’t see the big deal with this?
Sesame Street maybe, but not science.
Watched first episode of this show on Netflix and hated it. I kind of like Bill Nye but he’s too pretentious.
I thought that was quite a neat way of tackling the ‘do you choose to be gay’ debate.
This one was not about acceptance of science, but was about acceptance of sexual orientation. It was not bad, imo.
Perhaps I am a millennial at heart (supposedly that who is his show is trying to reach) as I thought it was wonderful. Lick, lick, lick. 🙂 As for Nye himself, he is goofy enough for the young’uns not to feel threatened by someone from an older generation.
Again, the creepy old dude is displaying inappropriate enthusiasm for childhood sexuality.
I mean, is not the very caricature of a predator the guy who lures kids into the back of the ice cream truck? And if there was anything in that cartoon targeted to adolescents and older, I completely missed it….
I should add: I’m firmly in favor of childhood sex education, and it’s clear that our society has gone way overboard in regards to taboos turned into laws regarding underaged people and sex. It’s horrific to think of teens “sexting” each other and subsequently having to register as child pornographers, just for starters.
But…this…this cannot be healthy.
Well said, Ben.