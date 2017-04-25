HuffPo goes full SJW

Hufffington Post is now HuffPost, has changed its look and format (many of the sections, like “religion”—which gave me much mirth and fodder—seem to be gone, and the rag is now explicitly devoted to giving voice to the marginzalized, There’s nothing wrong with that, except that they frequently do it wrong, can’t distinguish who’s really “marginalized,” and they now must admit what’s been true all along: this is not news, but advocacy.

Click the screenshot to see their explanation:

An excerpt:

I think we can do better for people who feel that too much political and economic power has accrued to a very small elite. People who feel they are on the outside looking in at the prosperity created by globalization and technological transformation. That the game is rigged; that the deck is stacked against them; who feel that the house always wins. That definition includes many, many people who voted for Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. I suspect it also includes the majority of people who voted for Trump. It certainly encompasses voters on both sides of Brexit and the French presidential vote that took place over the weekend.

For me, the biggest divide in America, indeed across the globe, is between those who have power and those who don’t, and that doesn’t easily line up with our red and blue, left or right politics. The media has come up short in telling the story of one side of that divide ― of the people experiencing anger, voicelessness and powerlessness. I don’t believe a word of their claim to give voice to Trump voters or the marginalized lower classes. Expect an even greater plethora of articles extolling the hijab and its wearers, more about “lived experience”, and clickbait pieces like “Samantha Bee schools her haters” or “Chrissie Teigen’s tweet is the perfect response to Ivanka Trump’s speech.” Maybe they were losing money, but I don’t think this is a solution.