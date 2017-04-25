Heather Hastie on female genital mutilation and Islam

The other day I wrote a bit about those apologists who claim that female genital mutilation (FGM) has nothing to do with Islam (it’s all culture, Jake!), citing an earlier refutation of that claim by Heather Hastie. FGM apologists like Reza Aslan are ubiquitous, and how many people know enough about the issue to evaluate the claims?

Heather’s now put up a new post, “Making excuses for Islam and FGM,” updating and buttressing the connection between FGM and Islam, and covering the practice in various places. If you need to evaluate claims by people like the unctuous Aslan, her two pieces are a good start. The good news is that FGM is on the wane as the moral arc bends towards justice.