This is science, Bill Nye?

It’s no secret that I am not a big fan of Bill Nye, regarding him as a buffoon who will engage in any shenanigans that keep him in the public eye and help him retain the fame he desires—fame accrued as “The Science Guy”. I never saw the old show, and realize that many people liked it and it seemed to promote good science to kids; but his activities since I became aware of him have largely caused me embarrassment since he’s supposed to represent and burnish my own profession of science.
Well, Nye has a new show humbly called “Bill Nye Saves the World“, which apparently still has the goal of promoting science.
Here’s a new video from the show. Featuring comedian and actor Rachel Bloom singing “My vagina has its own voice,” it’s an arrant travesty:
Seriously, “butt stuff”? Now this may be social justice stuff, but it ain’t science—not even if you construe it as promoting a “spectrum of sexuality,” which is misleading because most people bunch at either end of the “spectrum.” In fact, I’m not sure what this is doing on a science show. It’s not even funny,
Nye, of course, was one of the honorary chairs of the March for Science, and this shows why I wasn’t keen on that choice. Defend this travesty if you want, but I’ll never admit it promotes anything but ideology. What’s next, Bill?:
“Do it before the paparazzi:
for the sake of Science, punch a Nazi!”
“Shenanigans” is an appropriate word here. Nye generally means well, but he annoys me because of his seemingly unquenchable desire to entertain.
Jerry, the day you go on television to do goofball stuff is the day I will stop paying attention to you. I’m going to go out on a limb here with a guess: that day will never arrive.
Not funny, not good. How old is Nye, mentally?
What’s up with the comments on this video though? I mean, it should be excoriated, but the comments on YouTube are viciously anti-Semitic… Almost every single comment I saw had some kind of slur or reference to anti-Semitism. What’s going on with that?
I didn’t look at the comments. I never do on YouTube unless it’s for music videos. I have no idea what the anti-Semitism is about but I decry it.
Probably a good idea to not scroll to the comments on most Youtube videos…
I watched some of the show this weekend, and was not impressed. Nye does a poor job of promoting skepticism, and his support of science comes off as dogmatic. The discussion panels were pretty weak as well.
wow. That’s certainly was …something.
I’ve often been of two minds about Bill Nye. I truly believe that he does try to advocate for science in the best ways that he knows how.
Unfortunately, he does engage in a number of practices, such as his trip to the Ark in Kentucky (or where-ever), in which he did as much harm as good by not maintaining a clear message that could possibly hook his critics into practicing clear thinking.
I won’t even touch the video you presented other than to say, perhaps he was trying to be overbroad in his ‘world-saving.’
Look away.
-Jack
Um…ew? Creepy old dude going for the awkward hug with kids old enough to be his after a bad song-and-dance routine promoting sexual promiscuity?
Maybe I’m just showing my own age…but Nye certainly isn’t acting his….
Cheers,
b&
I don’t know Nye. On this evidence his humour doesn’t seem to translate.
Areomagazine have gone full regressive over the Science March using the arguments pushed by the lunatic fringe of the organisers to attack science itself.
https://areomagazine.com/2017/04/24/the-march-for-science-is-the-problem-not-the-solution/
I don’t read that article as being regressive.
That is well beyond worng! It is execrable.
I can’t stand watching Bill Nye. Too much clown, too little science.
He was on a panel discussion with climate crackpot William Happer and totally failed. Happer was going on about how CO2 was good for plants and therefore OK and Nye totally missed an opportunity of an easy debunk.
The thing about these climate change denialists is that they are all one trick ponies. For example, with Happer it’s plants, with J. Curry it’s “uncertainty.” Each of them should be easy to “put away” in a discussion, yet Nye was totally ineffective and embarrassing.
Where’s the hook? Get him off the stage!
What did I just watch?
That’s just weird.