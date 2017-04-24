Reader Tony Eales sent some lovely spider photos from Queensland, in a country where everything is poisonous! His notes are indented:

A few of my favourite spider shots. The first is a cute little orb-weaving spider Araneus rotundulus. Only a few millimetres across, it can roll up into an almost perfect ball.

JAC: Here it is in a ball; photo from Brisbane Insects: (link above):

The next, Argiope ocyaloides, is another orb weaver. These specialise in weaving webs in the deep furrows in the bark of eucalyptus trees like the Ironbark.

Next are a couple of the bizarre Argyrodes species with their weird humped and reflective-skinned abdomens.

Russian Tent Spiders, Crytophora hirta, in the morning dew. These small orb-weavers can fill parts of coastal scrub and in the morning light it just looks magical.

One of the classic Huntsmans. The ones that come inside are well known for freaking out tourists and some squeamish locals. They are a large and extremely fast spider prone to sitting stock still them taking off at half an eye-blink speed. I’ve never heard of one biting. They’re very peaceful but terrifying. This large species, Holconia immanis, is only ever found under peeling bark of large Eucalyptus trees, not indoors. When you’re peeling back a piece of bark to see what’s worth photographing and something impossibly fast but about the size of a mouse shoots up your sleeve…it’ll be this guy:

This cute little jumping spider, Omoedus orbiculatus, lives on tree trunks eating ants.

A muppet headed Variable Lynx Spider, Oxyopes variabilis. As the name suggests, they come in all shapes and patterns, but I’ve never seen one with such a comically swollen head before.

Last, a member of a really interesting family: the Thomisids (Crab and Flower Spiders). There are species from a few genera which are social to semi-social forming collective snare webs. This is the first and only social spider I’ve seen in the wild but I’ll be keeping my eye out for more. Xysticus bimaculatus, the Sub-social Crab Spider: