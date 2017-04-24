Monday: Hili dialogue

I am late this morning because–mirabile dictu–I have overslept! Till 6:15! Oy! Anyway, I’m told that it’s Monday, April 24, 2017, and it’s National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day. Do other lands like Britain have these things? If not, here are les porcs dans des couvertures:

I haven’t had one of these dough-encased hot dogs in decades. It’s also World Day for Laboratory Animals, and I’m glad that all my lab animals were fruit flies, which I always killed humanely, etherizing them to death–instant unconsciousness.

On this day in 1800, the U.S. Library of Congress was established by President John Adams, and 16 years later the Easter Rising began in Dublin. On this day in 1953, Winston Churchill was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II (do read Winnie’s biography by William Manchester), and in 1990 the Hubble Space was launched from the space shuttle Discovery. It’s still working, and could work for 20 more years! What a piece of work is Homo sapiens!

Notables born on this day include Anthony Trollope (1815), Shirley MacLaine (1934; she and her brother Warren Beatty attended my high school in Arlington, Virginia), and Barbra Streisand (1942; she’s 75 today). Those who died on this day include Willa Cather (1947), Bud Abbott (1974), and Estée Lauder (2004). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is strutting her stuff, not at all humble, but it is a lovely photo:

Hili: Sometimes it amazes me. A: What amazes you? Hili: How perfect I am.

In Polish:

Hili: Czasem mnie zdumiewa.

Ja: Co cię zdumiewa?

Hili: Jaka jestem doskonała.

Lagniappe: Look at this caracal kitten (courtesy of Grania):

6-week-old caracal kitten pic.twitter.com/qGBoxcrk5H — Cutest Animals Ever (@CUTEST_ANlMALS) April 24, 2017