A successful cat experiment

Last Caturday, I put up an item about some cats having a propensity to enter and sit in squares of tape on the floor. I also urged readers to try it. What do you have to lose besides a bit of tape? Anyway, three readers tried it: one failed utterly, one succeeded, but only when the cat was enticed into the tape-square with a treat (this doesn’t count!) and then one success, from reader Rhonda. Her notes and photo:
The square experiment was successful in my household with really only one of our three cats. One stood in it for just a second, and the third was much too suspicious to get inside. This is Happy, our tiny and very trusting almost 15-year-old girl.
Try this at home!
Great to see the success. Mine was a failure.
Haven’t actually tested this but I know that my cats love to curl up on anything that separtes into a small area be it a scratching board, my slippers or a magazine that fell on the floor.
A pair of friends who were cat-sitting my cat over Easter tried thus on her: she ripped the tape off the floor to play with it. So I’d have to say it was unsuccessful.
I thought she was being very un-catty upon hearing this, but seems consistent with your readers’ results (however small in n-number they are). Makes you wonder if there is reporting bias in the cat-in-taped-box sample 😉