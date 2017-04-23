Sunday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on Sunday (Ceiling Cat’s Day), April 23, 2017. It’s a double food holiday: National Cherry Cheesecake Day and National Picnic Day, though I prefer my cheesecake plain (cherries are too much, and mask the pure cheesecake flavor), and it’s too cold in Chicago for a picnic. It’s also World Book Day, a project of UNESCO. I’ll be reading Lawrence Krauss’s new book: The Greatest Story Ever Told. . . So Far. What will you be reading? Put answers below, and maybe I’ll find my next book to read.

On this day in history, not much of note happened. I could only find these items on Wikipedia:

1985: Coca-Cola changes its formula and releases New Coke. The response is overwhelmingly negative, and the original formula is back on the market in less than three months. 2005: The first ever YouTube video, titled “Me at the zoo”, was published by user “jawed”.

Further information about “Me at the zoo”:

Me at the zoo is the first-ever video that was uploaded to YouTube. It was uploaded on April 24 2005 at 3:27:12 UTC (on April 23, 2005 at 20:27:12 PDT) by the site’s cofounder Jawed Karim, with the username “jawed” and recorded by his high school friend Yakov Lapitsky. He created an account on YouTube the same day. The nineteen-second video was shot by Yakov Lapitsky at the San Diego Zoo, featuring Karim in front of the elephants in their old exhibit in Elephant Mesa, professing his interest in their “really, really, really long trunks”.

Here it is, still on the site!:

On the other hands, lots of births and deaths on this day. On April 23, 1858, Max Planck was born, and in 1891 Sergei Prokofiev. Photographer Lee Miller was born in 1907, Warren Spahn in 1921, Shirley Temple in 1928, Roy Orbison (1936), Sandra Dee (1942; died in 2005 from complications of anorexia: I had no idea!), Michael Moore (1954), and Timothy McVeigh (1968). Those who died on this day include Joan of Acre (1307; not a typo!), William Wordsworth (1850), Rupert Brooke (1915), Sam Ervin (country lawyer, 1985), Satyajit Ray (1992), Cesar Chavez (1993), James Earl Ray (1998), and Boris Yeltsin (2007). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Beasts are awaiting the arrival of their Staff:

Hili: You need loads of patience with this staff! ​Cyrus: I think they’re coming.

In Polish:

In response to my call for experiments and photos of cats sitting in squares of tape (PLEASE?), reader Cicely sent an alternative truth she calls: “Cats sitting in defined spaces”, and adds this about the moggie:

Name: Bella-a stray, now the ruler of my life. She is about three years old, keeps the house free of mice, and has just rediscovered the outdoors now that the snow has gone—and has begun bringing in voles and birds