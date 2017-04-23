Readers’ wildlife photos and video, and more on New Zealand

Several days before I left New Zealand, Gayle Ferguson was kind enough to drive me to the Muriwai Gannet Colony near Auckland. I’d never seen a gannet before, and didn’t know what to expect, but it turned out to be a fantastic experience. Here’s where it is–near Auckland (colony is starred):

We brought Bob the Kitten with us, as he required feeding every few hours. He stayed in his carrier in the car while we were at the Colony (a little over an hour), as it was cool and there was no danger. His carrier was also covered with a blanket to prevent kitten-napping by jealous people. But while we were driving, Bob was in my lap the whole time:

We stopped at a seaside cafe for lunch, and I couldn’t resist ordering my Last Pie in New Zealand: a steak-and-Guinness pie (one of my favorites), served with a salad. On the side I had a banana milkshake:

First things first—Gayle fed Bob at the cafe before having her cake:

Of course, feeding a tiny and very cute kitten in public attracts attention, especially from kids. Here two young girls got the privilege of stroking and holding Bob. Children are nearly always very gentle with kittens.

To see the colony, one climbs to the top of a cliff overlooking the sea. On the way up we saw this bird. Anyone know what it is? (I don’t.)

A bit about the colony from its site:

Muriwai’s gannet colony is a one hour drive from the centre of Auckland. Next to the car park, a short walking track leads to a viewing platform right above the main colony area. Out to sea, the colony continues on two vertical-sided islands. About 1,200 pairs of gannets nest here from August to March each year. The nests are just centimetres apart. It’s an air traffic controller’s nightmare, but somehow the birds have it under control. Those coming in to land must glide over the squawking raised beaks of their neighbours – so getting it wrong can be painful. These two-and-a-half kilogram birds have a wingspan of two metres, and their mastery of the onshore updrafts is impressive to say the least. Each pair lays one egg [breeding occurs in September through November, with one egg laid] and the parents take turns on the nest. The chicks hatch naked, but within a week they’re covered with fluffy down. As they mature, they grow juvenile feathers and begin to exercise their wings in preparation for the one-shot jump off the cliff. Once airborne, the young gannets leave the colony and cross the Tasman Sea to Australia. A few years later, surviving birds return to secure a nest site at the colony. The views from the colony are very impressive. Muriwai Beach extends 60 kilometres to the north – a line of black sand between the thundering surf and the sand hills. Far below, enthusiastic surfers look like seals on the large ocean swells.

The colony occupies three sites: two cliffside sites on bare ground, and the top of a rocky peak just offshore. It is a raucous site. The chicks had mostly grown up and left (see below), but hundreds of adults remained in situ:

A precarious place to nest!

The species at hand: the Australasian gannet (“tākapu”), Morus serrator. It’s a large bird, and can weigh up to 2.3 kg. There are about 46,000 of these birds in New Zealand.

The species breeds on islands and the coast of New Zealand, Victoria and Tasmania; around 90% of the adult population lives in New Zealand. Normally they nest on islands off the coast, where fish are plentiful, but increasing populations have led to their colonizing coastal areas of the mainland.

I’m told that they prefer nesting areas like this because the coastal winds helps them take off and helps them land safely and on point.

Gannets are socially monogamous (who knows if they engage in “sneaking fucking”?), and remain as pairs for several seasons—or a lifetime. I have no idea how a male and female find each other year after year, but I suspect it has to do with recognizing each other’s calls.

What a handsome bird!

There were a few teenage chicks at the site. They fledge in March and April, so these may have been slow developers. As New Zealand Birds Online notes:

Fledglings from New Zealand fly directly to Australia, and typically do not return to their home colonies until their third year. Some New Zealand breeders migrate to Australian and Tasmanian waters to winter between breeding seasons. Australasian gannets often breed with the same partner over consecutive seasons. Some birds retain the same mate for the rest of their lives, but divorces do occur. [Anthropomorphism!]

Here’s an Attenborough video of gannets diving; these are probably not Australasian gannets, but that species also fishes this way:

The birds have adaptations for surviving these high-speed dives. Oceana notes this:

Gannets are champions among the “plunge-divers.” The largest species, the Northern gannet (Morus bassanus), can plummet into the ocean from as high as 130 feet (40 meters) in the air, hitting the water at around 55 miles (88 kilometers) per hour. This species uses a combination of speed and wing-beats to dive as deep as 115 feet (35 meters). Unlike the sudden (and painful) deceleration of a human belly-flopper, the diving posture of a Cape gannet (Morus capensis) is so streamlined that the bird only slows down a little — or not at all — when it plunges into the sea. For humans and birds alike, hitting the ocean at high speed can mean two nostrils uncomfortably stuffed with saltwater. To get around this issue, gannets breathe through thin slits located where the upper jaw meets the head. These slits are covered by a flap of hard tissue that closes when the bird dives. A high-diving lifestyle also comes with the additional risks of sore muscles or even a broken neck. So gannets come equipped with “airbags,” extensions of their respiratory system that cushion their bodies when they hit the water.

Here’s an even better video from Smithsonian:

Notice the even spacing of the birds; this becomes rigorously enforced during the breeding season when they fiercely defend their nest mounds, and those mounds are spaced just beyond the reach of a sitting gannet. The spacing, I was also told, is about “the diameter of a large pizza.”





Their blue eye rings are distinctive:

Some crazy fishermen were braving the dangerous swells to tend their lines. One misstep would lead to their death, as there’s really nowhere to climb out, and the waves are fierce:

Here’s a small video I took of the colony; you can hear their diverse calls here (on the right at the link):