A great last-second goal by Messi

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid—Ronaldo vs Messi—fighting for the La Liga title. It looked like a tie (which would give Madrid the title) until the last ten seconds of injury time. Then Messi, battered in the game and possibly having lost teeth to an elbow, came through, scoring a seemingly effortless left-footed goal to give Barca a 3-2 victory and keeping his team in the running.

And a video link (I’ve found a better one) and commentary from reader Michael:

That miracle was Lionel Messi, surviving 95 minutes’ worth of battering and beasting to curl home a left-footed strike in the dying seconds. It was a goal to settle any title race, but whether it proves to be such a strike will only become clear down the line – right after those bruises heal and the teeth are replaced.

Barring a complete collapse Real Madrid had won La Liga. Only a miracle could stop them.

Here is a video of Messi’s vital [literally] 2nd goal. Messi is left unmarked & has lots of space to strike with his left.