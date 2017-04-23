A great last-second goal by Messi

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid—Ronaldo vs Messi—fighting for the La Liga title. It looked like a tie (which would give Madrid the title) until the last ten seconds of injury time. Then Messi, battered in the game and possibly having lost teeth to an elbow, came through, scoring a seemingly effortless left-footed goal to give Barca a 3-2 victory and keeping his team in the running.
The commentary from the Independent:
Barring a complete collapse Real Madrid had won La Liga. Only a miracle could stop them.
That miracle was Lionel Messi, surviving 95 minutes’ worth of battering and beasting to curl home a left-footed strike in the dying seconds. It was a goal to settle any title race, but whether it proves to be such a strike will only become clear down the line – right after those bruises heal and the teeth are replaced.
And a video link (I’ve found a better one) and commentary from reader Michael:
Here is a video of Messi’s vital [literally] 2nd goal. Messi is left unmarked & has lots of space to strike with his left.I watched this game down the pub – the place went mental when Messi scored his 2nd goal with 10 SECONDS LEFT of injury time to keep Barca in the title. Messi is one tough hombre – I think some of his teeth were loosened [or lost] at one point, but he isn’t slowed.
As soccer commentator Seamus Malone told me, Messi appears to be the greatest soccer player of all time. This was also Messi’s 500th goal for Barca.
This was a surprise! Barcelona not in real good shape at the moment, but having a miracle worker on the team helps. Let’s watch and enjoy because we won’t see anything like it in our lifetime. We saw the best ever in his prime.
Also funny how Ramos got himself sent off this time too. It’s like he’s following a venerable football tradition – it’s not a clásico is Ramos doesn’t earn his red card.