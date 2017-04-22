Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the weekend: it’s Saturday, April 22, 2017, and National Jelly Bean Day. There’s a jar in the office for general filching: should I have one? If so, what flavor?

Some people have noticed that I’ve been typing “zeroes” instead of “o”s in my words, and have sent me corrections. Please keep doing so. The reason is below:

While stuffing clothes into my backpack in Rotorua, I snapped a tendon in my right ring finger. Now it’s in a splint for four more weeks, which makes it hard to type and, of course, you’ll know that the “zero” key is what you hit when an artificially extended finger tries to type a “o”. Thus you wind up with err0rs like the 0nes in this sentence. Please keep letting me know if I err. It’s also Earth Day, commemorated by Google, and if you click on the screenshot below, you’ll go to a series of drawings that highlight climate change. Time Magazine explains:

In a series of illustrations, the Google doodle tells the story of a sleeping fox that has a nightmare about the consequences of climate change, featuring melted icebergs and dead plants. Disturbed, the fox enlists two friends to be more thoughtful about conservation—the trio eat vegetables, grow plants, ride bikes and use solar energy. [JAC: those are the first five drawings.] Google also offered conservation tips for Earth Day, reminding people to turn off lights, plant trees, eat locally sourced food and avoid driving.

On this day in 1889, the Oklahoma Land Rush began, and Oklahoma City was founded. On April 22, 1906, the modern era of the Olympic Games began in Athens, and, 39 years later, Adolf Hitler decided to commit suicide in the Führerbunker in Berlin. The first Earth Day was celebrated in 2000, and some of you may remember that exactly 17 years ago, six-year-old Elián González was forcibly taken from his relatives’ home in Miami and sent back to his father in Cuba.

Notables born on this day include Immanuel Kant (1724), Vladimir Lenin (1870), Vladimir Nabokov (1899), J. Robert Oppenheimer (1904), Charles Mingus (1922), and Jack Nicholson (1937), who is 80 today!. Those who died on this day include Ansel Adams (1984), Richard Nixon (1994), and Pat Tillman (2004). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, once again Hili is rescued by Andrzej from the windowsill, and asserts her felinitude:

A: Why don’t you come when I call you? Hili: Because I’m not a dog.

In Polish:

Ja: Dlaczego nie przychodzisz jak cię wołam?

Hili: Bo nie jestem psem.