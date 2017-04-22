Caturday felid trifecta: Climbing cat on the baseball field, cheetah cubs, mysterious cat behavior with squares made of tape

Several readers sent me this video of a cat loose on a major league ballpark–and on National Pet Day to boot! It’s athleticism in climbing is amazing.

But no ailurophile can help being upset at the plight of this undoubtedly scared animal, though I’m told the cat eventually left the park. It would have been great had somebody adopted it, naming it either “Hillary” or “Edmund” (depending on its sex) because of its climbing abilities.

Business Insider (?) reports:

The Miami Marlins’ 8-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday [April 11] was temporarily delayed because of a loose cat. During the sixth inning, a grey cat ran onto the field and was crawling along the centerfield wall, causing a delay. As Giancarlo Stanton and a groundskeeper attempted to approach the cat, it fled, running along the wall before climbing a chain link fence. While the spectacle was cute and amusing enough, the announcers’ play-by-play of the incident was just as great. “The only thing that can stop the Marlins right now is a cat in centerfield, desperately looking for a way out of here,” one announcer said. As Stanton and the groundskeeper approached the cat, both announcers warned, “Easy there, G,” then “Don’t pick that up!” as the groundskeeper reached down. As the cat ran along the wall and toward a sign, it climbed a chain link fence into the Marlins’ home-run sculpture, which activates when the Marlins hit a home run. The announcers were baffled by the cat’s athleticism.

*********

The National Zoo, part of the Smithonian Institution, announced the recent birth of cheetah cubs, accompanied by an adorable video:

April 5, 2017—The start of spring brought a cheetah cub boom to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) in Front Royal, Va., where two large litters were born over the course of a single week. Three-year-old Happy gave birth to five healthy cubs March 23. Seven-year-old Miti gave birth to seven cubs March 28—two were visibly smaller and less active at the time of birth and died, which is common in litters this large. Both mothers are reportedly doing well and proving to be attentive to the 10 surviving healthy cubs, which have all been successfully nursing. Each litter includes two male and three female cubs. “The average litter size is three, so this time we’ve got an incredible pile of cubs,” said Adrienne Crosier, SCBI cheetah biologist and manager of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Cheetah Species Survival Plan (SSP). . .

*********

Finally, the Mother Nature Network reports that if you make a square on the floor with masking tape, many cats cannot help but enter. I urge readers to try it with their cat and send me photos of the result, which I’ll publish. Here are some successes:

An explanation:

So what makes cats so interested in a square on the floor? We checked in with a couple of animal behaviorists for their theories. “We know that cats like safe spaces. It’s possible that the marking on the floor creates some illusion on the floor that doesn’t actually exist,” says certified cat behavior consultant Mikel Delgado, who’s based in the Berkeley, California area. “It might have enough similarity to a low-sided box that a lot of cats are attracted to it for safety.” Atlanta-based certified cat behavior consultant Ingrid Johnson agrees. “I would imagine they probably feel as if they are ‘in’ something … like laying in a cardboard canned food tray. Though shallow, still comforting, offers parameters or at least the perception of sides,” she says. Johnson points out that cats have poor close-up vision, so they may have the perception that the tape is actually the sides of a confined area. “Their vision is built for distance and speed, watching a mouse run across the field,” she says. “Close up they’re virtually blind 8 to 12 inches off their muzzle.”

They don’t have to be squares, either!

h/t: Keith, j.j.