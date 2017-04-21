Reminder of two appearances

Just a reminder: I’ll be on National Public Radio San Francisco (KQED) at 9 a.m. Pacific Time today, discussing the March for Science with some of the organizers, some scientists who are dubious, and journalists. You can find the announcement and the livestream link here.

And, on May 24 at the Lisner Auditorium in Washington D.C., I’ll be in conversation with Richard Dawkins, followed by audience Q&A. This is a benefit for the Center for Inquiry of Washington, and, as usual in such events I’m participating without remuneration. I believe tickets are still available—at $29 each—here (there’s a $250 VIP package as well).

I want to talk more about evolution than about atheism, since this is the only stop on Richard’s four-city tour in which he converses with another scientist (everyone else is a satirist or comedian). BTW, at this venue there is no choice of seats, so if you want a good seat, get there when doors open at 6 pm (the event begins at 7 pm).

  1. Terry Sheldon
    Posted April 21, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Got my tickets for DC. Can’t wait!!

  2. jaxkayaker
    Posted April 21, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Are you actually in San Francisco, Jerry? Are you doing a talk anywhere, or having a public get-together?

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted April 21, 2017 at 9:41 am

      No, I’m using the special university phone and studio to do the show remotely.,

      • jaxkayaker
        Posted April 21, 2017 at 9:53 am

        Pity. Thanks for answering.

