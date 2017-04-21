Friday: Hili dialogue

Congratulations! We’ve almost made it through another work week, as it’s Friday, April 21, 2017. It’s also an odd food holiday: National Chocolate-Covered Cashews Day. An estimable comestible to be sure, but I’ve never had one. It’s also an important Rastafarian holiday in Jamaica: Grounation Day, honoring Haile Selassie’s 1966 visit to Jamaica.

On this day in 1509, Henry VIII became King of England on the death of his father, Henry VII. On April 21, 1918, Manfred von Richthofen, the Red Baron, was shot down and killed after becoming Germany’s biggest Great War ace, having downed 80 Allied planes. Here’s a rare video of him and his famous three-winged Fokker Dr.I plane:

Finally, on this day in 1934, the most famous photo of the Loch Ness Monster, the “surgeon’s photo” (it was aupposedly taken by a London gynecologist), was published in the Daily Fail (below; I’m sure you’ve seen it). It was later shown to be a hoax: a toy model towed by a disgruntled Fail employee as a form of revenge:

Notables born on April 12 include Charlotte Brontë (1816), John Muir (1838), Garrett Hardin and Anthony Quinn (both 1915), Iggy Pop (1947), and Andie MacDowell (1958). Those who died on this day include Mark Twain (1910), John Maynard Keynes (1947), Nina Simone (2003), and Prince (just last year). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn. Hili is on the prowl:

Hili: I’m determined. A: And where are you going? Hili: I don’t know yet.

In Polish

Hili: Jestem zdeterminowana.

Ja: A dokąd idziesz?

Hili: Jeszcze nie wiem.

And out in Winnipeg, where Spring is arriving, Gus is pretending to be a polar bear on the tundra: