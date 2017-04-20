The Regressive left and the Science March

What I thought was a fairly innocuous post about why I wasn’t participating in the Science March—but also didn’t discourage others from participating (mine was a personal decision that I didn’t want to foist on others)—turned out to inspire a lot of good discussion about what such a march should be, but also a fair amount of acrimony and arguments that I should be participating. Some people accused me, for instance, hypocrisy, as when my claim that Bill Nye wasn’t the best honorary chair for a science march was characterized as my own deployment of identity politics. Of course there’s a difference: while you may think that Nye would be a good chair as a science popularizer, I don’t demonize people who favor Nye. It’s a suggestion, not a purity test!
So be it; with a public presence on this site, I draw criticism, and I can take it when it doesn’t verge on incivility. But these Facebook comments, posted by Lucas Lynch in response to my own post, are not only uncivil, but demonstrate exactly what’s wrong with the Science March and its infiltration by the Regressive Left:
Apparently I should not only leave science, but I “treat women and minorities like shit”. “M. K. A.”, whoever she is, apparently reached that conclusion solely because of my criticisms of the Science March. Unfortunately, I share the Leftism of most of the organizers and advocates; I just object to their excoriation of science itself for being a tool of bigotry, oppression, and murder.
This is the kind of demonization of the ideologically impure that divides the Regressive Left, and is sadly characteristic of the Science March. I’m not having it. As a friend said, “Criticizing the March is like being critical of Hillary Clinton. It’s not enough to vote for her, you have to vote for her enthusiastically and with a big happy smile on your lips and a song in your heart.”
When I talked to a reporter yesterday about my problems with the March, he said at the end that I sounded a tad defensive. That took me aback for a minute, as I didn’t think that I’m at all defensive about my position, and I don’t feel beleaguered by my critics.
But thinking about that statement, I realized that there’s one thing I am defensive about vis-à-vis the Science March. It’s both the air of sanctimoniousness surrounding the whole thing, which is manifested by “purity tests” (as when the Science March was excoriated for using the word “female” instead of “woman” in a tweet asking how “females” could be brought into engineering), and the censoriousness manifested in the first and third responses above, as if I’ve failed some kind of test. In my profession I’m used to free and open discussion of scientific ideas, and no suggestion is taboo. But that’s not true in Regressive Leftism: some positions aren’t just wrong, but taboo to mention, and if you do mention them you’re tarred for life (viz., Sam Harris’s remarks on torture and Hitchens’s support of the Iraq war).
We can do better than this. Inclusivity should encompass tolerance (discussion, not acceptance!) for not only human diversity, but diversity of ideas. It’s the censorship that I’m defensive about
The Science March actually appears to be an escalation in regression.
Regression 1.0 puts certain subjects off the table for discussion – but at least you had the Galileo option of remaining silent and keeping your Science to yourself.
Regression 2.0 is the demand you actively support the cause by participating in an event that portrays your profession as complicit in misogyny and white supremacy.
Nothing less than flaying your own skin and waving your bloody, shredded shirt around will do.
Sounds painful but I like the comparison.
I don’t even strongly object to that. For sure there is plenty of good discussion to be had about science ethics, both in terms of how the products of science are used and in terms of whether the disciplines/fields have been fair and ethical in their treatment of minority practitioners.
What I object to is trying to send four or five complicated messages to lawmakers with one protest march. Send one. Get them to understand the importance of funding basic and applied research for the prosperity of the nation. After the R&D cuts are restored, we can certainly have lots of good discussion about how to prevent the weaponization of dual use technologies or whether recruitment efforts for GLBT scientists is good enough.
‘Keep It Simple Stupid.’ Good advice for most of life…great advice when you’re dealing with politicians. 🙂
It looks like this is a generalization from a few randos on Twitter to the march at large.
We should support the march for science even, propobably moreso, if a misguided group of people are trying to derail it.
A misguided group of people are RUNNING it.
Perfectly well said, however I might mention one more thing. The idea or mentality that you are either with us or against us is a joke. As you said, just like the Hilary fling ding, making a critical remark about something or someone is just that, a remark, it is not a public condemnation. What we like to see is individual thinking and opinion, not, lets all talk and look alike.
I recently read a claim that simply believing in the existence of objective truth is ‘white supremacy.
There is no room for science in the current climate
Do you have a link?
http://claremontindependent.com/students-demand-administrators-take-action-against-conservative-journalists/
Widely reported in the conservative media.
Probably not the first time that the regressive left discovered PoMo. The two were made for each other.
The best you can do is articulate your views both clearly and consistently. And you have done this many times.