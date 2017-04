There’s not much I can add to this except that it’s a squirrel named Putter who, living above an ice cream shop (Fantasy Isle Ice Cream and Mini Golf in Holden Beach. North Carolina), gets two tiny cones a day. She also has a penchant for golf, ergo her name.

Whether such consumption is good for the squirrel I cannot say, but Putter sure loves her treats. Here are two videos about Putter: