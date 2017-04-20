Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

ReaderGreg Geisler sent some additional photos of Western Screech Owls (Megascops kennicottii), with bonus chicks! His notes are indented:

You may recall the photos of the adult Western Screech Owl I sent a while back that you posted. This weekend we noticed some furry little heads poking out of the roosting box when mom wasn’t sitting there. There are at least 2 young ones inside, and I managed to get a few decent photos and a short video before they ducked back down into the box. The male sits diligently in a nearby tree during the day and we see him swooping in and out at night with prey he has captured and delivers to the box. The female, when not in the box, sits in a different adjacent tree and keeps an eye on it. We have seen the male dive bomb a squirrel and bluejay who came too close to the box, so he’s being a good protector!

The roosting box:

This chick looks a little peaked:



Here’s one adult from the previous post:

And Greg sent a short movie as well: