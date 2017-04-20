Ann Coulter banned at Berkeley

I’ve always despised the conservative commentator Ann Coulter, especially for writing a book that largely made fun of those who accept evolution. In fact, I wrote a satirical piece for the New Republic excoriating her dumb anti-evolution book (“Coultergeist“; free online).
But I’m also for free speech, which trumps (pardon the word) the perceived offensiveness of a speaker’s ideas. So I have big-time objections to the University of California’s canceling of Coulter’s speech at Berekeley planned for April 27—due to, as the Washington Post reports, “safety concerns”:
In a letter to a campus Republican group that invited Coulter to speak [Young America’s Foundation], university officials said Wednesday that they made the decision to cancel Coulter’s appearance after assessing the violence that flared on campus in February, when the same college Republican group invited right-wing provocateur and now-former Breitbart News senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos to speak. As the protest and clashes escalated during the Yiannopoulos’ event, some began setting fires, throwing rocks and molotov cocktails and attacking members of the crowd.
That’s ridiculous, for it motivates those who don’t like a speaker to threaten violence: what better way to shut someone down? (It’s worked well for Muslims, of course.) It’s Berkeley’s responsibility to muster enough security to protect Coulter and prevent violence. The WaPo adds this:
Coulter said in an email to The Washington Post on Wednesday that the university had been trying to force her to cancel her speech by “imposing ridiculous demands” on her but that she still agreed “to all of their silly requirements.” She said she believes that her speech “has been unconstitutionally banned” by the “public, taxpayer-supported UC-Berkeley.”
Coulter said the university insisted that her speech take place in the middle of the day, that only students could attend and that the exact venue wouldn’t be announced until the last minute. She said that she agreed with the conditions but that apparently wasn’t good enough.
“They just up and announced that I was prohibited from speaking anyway,” Coulter said, noting that her speech topic was to be immigration, the subject of one of her books. “I feel like the Constitution is important and that taxpayer-supported universities should not be using public funds to violate American citizens’ constitutional rights.”
In this Twitter post she vows to speak anyway. Good for her!
The University said they’ll try to reschedule Coulter’s visit for September, and their decision was made because they consider the safety of students paramount. Again, this just prompts people to threaten the safety of speakers and attendees as a way to censor speech they don’t like.
It’s telling that Robert Reich, a liberal who was Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Labor and is now Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy at the Goldman School of Public Policy at Berkeley, objected to this cancellation on his Facebook page:
An Coulter is a sociopath. I don’t know why people can’t see it. But she intrigues me. I disagree with most of what she says but why silence her?
Saw this in the news this morning and figured it would not take long to make it here. Everyone should listen to Ann so they can see and understand how such crap comes out of the mouth. Oh, I forgot, we have Trump and replays on CNN to remind us everyday. Welcome to the world, kiddies at Berkeley, or welcome to the playpen.
Robert Reich is extremely liberal, at least on economic matters, and a person I admire greatly. His views on the Coulter talk should put to rest the right wing lie that attempts to conflate all liberals with the extremist fringe.
But hold on, you’re forgetting that Reich’s refusal to condemn any prospect of Coulter ever talking anywhere makes him alt-right, a white supremicist and virtually a Nazi.
… according to the logic on twitter, anyhow …
I agree that Coulter should be allowed to speak.
On a different matter, WEIT has noted cases of plagiarism, and one appears to be at work here. Both Reich’s Facebook posting and the Washington Post article have wording that is identical or nearly so.
I’ve read both and don’t see a problem. Can you be more specific?
The administration is behaving badly, but I have to say I’m more annoyed at the student body protestors who have acted violently in the past and thus caused the administration to have this concern. The administration is conceding to a heckler’s veto. That’s wrong. But these particular hecklers assault people and smash store windows, so IMO it’s a bit understandable why the University would decide they just prefer not to have such events.
Perhaps a more even-handedly draconian solution is needed; no outside speakers, period, for a year, for any club. You want to riot about Coulter, you don’t get your lib speakers either. Then schedule some conservative speaker for just after the end of the 1-year ban, and if the riots happen again, slam the gates down for another year. Send the message to the students: you get the privileges of grown-ups when you can behave like them.
What happens to students who do things like riot, destroy property, pull fire alarms, etc?
Any instances of them getting kicked out of school or even arrested?
Supporting freedom of speech we like is easy. Supporting freedom of speech we hate is not, but more important. The First Amendment is not needed for a speech on the virtues of apple pie.
I want her to speak. The more she opens her mouth, the more she is despised.
First they cam for the Nazis, but I was not a Nazi so I did not care…
