Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

PCC(E) has returned, and today I resume the Hili Dialogues, with copious thanks to Grania for steering the leaky old tub in my absence. And good morning on April 19, 2017—National Rice Ball Day. But rice balls are boring compared to the noms celebrated yesterday, which was National Animal Crackers Day. To re-experience that childhood treat (remember the box with a shoestring to carry it with?), here’s Shirley Temple singing “Animal Crackers in my Soup” from the movie Curly Top, made in 1935 when she was 7 years old.

It’s also Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland (home of Auschwitz), and Dutch-American Friendship Day, which, according to Wikipedia, “remembers the day in 1782 when John Adams, later to become the second president of the United States, was received by the States General in The Hague and recognized as Minister Plenipotentiary of the United States of America. It was also the day that the house he had purchased at Fluwelen Burgwal 18 in The Hague was to become the first American Embassy in the world.” So a friendly “Goedmorgen” to my Dutch friends and readers. If I could, I’d gorge on a cone of frites slathered with mayonnaise.

On this day in 1770, James Cook (then a lieutenant, not a captain) spied the eastern coast of Australia, named it “New South Wales”, and claimed it for Britain. On the same day five years later, the American defeated the Australia-owning British in the Battle of Concord. On April 19, 1927, the inimitable Mae West was sentenced to ten days in jail for an obscenity charge for her play Sex. West, who wrote and directed the play, also acted it in as a prostitute. Her sentence brought her national fame and led to a late-life acting career, including these gems:

On this day in 1943, the Warsaw Ghett0 Uprising began; in 1971 Charles Manson was sentenced to death (later commuted to life imprisonment); and in 1987 The Simpsons first appeared as a short on the Tracy Ullman show (what ever happened to her?): “Good Night”:

Finally, on this day in 1993, the federal siege of the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas ended in a fire that killed leader David Koresh and 82 others. Exactly two years later, the Oklahoma City bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, masterminded by Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, killed 168.

Notables born on this day include Eliot Ness (1903), Dickie Bird and Jayne Mansfield (both 1933), the odious Stanley Fish (1938), and Ashley Judd (1968). Those who died on April 19 include Paolo Veronese (1588), Lord Byron (1824), Charles Darwin (1882), Pierre Curie (1906), and John Maynard Smith (2004; another evolutionist, and one whom I knew). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is showing off her literary knowledge to justify a nap:

While waiting for Godot one can take a nap. Cyrus: And if he doesn’t come? Hili: All the better.

In Polish:

Hili: Czekając na Godota można się przespać.

Cyrus: A jeśli on nie przyjdzie?

Hili: To tym bardziej.

In nearby Wrocławek, spring is here and Leon made a funny:

Leon: It’s April, so cats are growing on willow.

Finally, things are warming up in Winnipeg, and Gus takes over the bed. His staff Tasin takes note:

Once again, Gus takes over the bed when I wash the sheets. I do like the curled up toes pose.

When I asked whether Gus’s actions prevented the sheets from getting washed, I got this answer:

Yes, the sheets were in the wash. It’s getting the sheets back ON the bed that’s usually the problem….