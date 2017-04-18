Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning!

I suspect Jerry is jet-lagged this morning, but I am sure he will join us later on.

Today in 1689 there was a popular uprising against the Governor of New England, now called the Boston Revolt.

In 1906 San Francisco was hit by an earthquake that killed 3000 people and caused large-scale destruction. As the NYT noted:

Fifty thousand people are homeless and destitute, and all day long streams of people have been fleeing from the stricken districts to places of safety.

It’s estimated that the quake was around 7.8 on the Richter scale and nearly 80% of the city was destroyed.

Albert Einstein died today in 1955 at the age of 76. He was a theoretical physicist and of course will forever be in the history books for his formulation of the Special Theory of Relativity.

In 1909 Joan of Arc was beatified, nearly 500 years after her execution; which is somewhat coy of the Vatican when viewed in the light of recent fast-tracking of saintly candidates. Regardless of the supernatural elements of her story, she remains an interesting historical character. Quite how a teenage peasant girl in the early years of the 15th century managed to convince a garrison commander and then the uncrowned king of France Charles VII that she could lead an army against English forces remains to this day a mystery shrouded in legendary tales.

A notable birthday today is lyricist and songwriter Al Lewis (1901-1967). One of his compositions is Blueberry Hill. Here’s the master Louis Armstrong performing it with All Stars live in Berlin.

And finally, today our felid friend is so enigmatical that even she doesn’t know what she is talking about.

Hili: This hedge smells of yesterday.

A: I don’t understand.

Hili: Neither do I.

In Polish:

​Hili: Ten żywopłot ma zapach wczorajszego dnia.

Ja: Nie rozumiem.

Hili: Ja też nie.​