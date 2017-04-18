Riddle of the day

Here’s a tough riddle I thought up, which is mine. Put your answers below, though I’m not sure if anybody will get this:
Here it is (it’s mine). . .
It’s just coming:
Why is Camelot like this bear costume?
That’s my riddle, which is mine.
It’s a silly place we shall not go there
It’s only a model.
