Answer to the riddle!

To reprise, this morning’s riddle was this:
Why is Camelot like this bear costume?
And the answer can be found at 1 minutes and 50 seconds after the beginning of this Richard Burton rendition of the title song from the wonderful musical “Camelot.”
The riddle came to me while I was watching the new movie “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman. The “Camelot” song, featured at the end of the film, was much beloved by JFK and of course was compared to White House during his Presidency. I thought the movie was okay but not a masterpiece, though Portman did a creditable job as Jackie.
Again, go to 1:50 for the answer:
As the King of the groaner I have to admit that even my ears bled when I heard the answer.
Bahaha! I was just going to try to figure it out!
Camelot…… I know it gives a person paws(pause)??
Unbearably corny.
Okay, thanks for the constructive criticism. If you can’t bear it, I suggest you read another website.
A cat costume would better befit this site.
Too cute.
That joke was so corny it ursus all.
I thought Natalie Portman was excellent as Jackie in the film. She nailed Jackie’s voice — or, rather, voices, since Jackie used a few.
The Kennedy assassination is as well-trod turf as any in American life. (Hell, I’ve spent a fair amount of time since my childhood brooding on it myself.) I thought the film did a nice job offering a fresh take.
I’ve been doing some research on camel evolution recently, and there’s a North American Pliocene taxon called “Camelops”. Every time I encounter it I burst into song.
One lump or two?
I had no idea that Richard Burton could sing so well (at all, really). So, not just another pretty, (er ruggedly handsome), face!
Not to mention damn sexy. But that’s another story.
Well…
I wasted some 10 mins trying to be imaginative.
But a nice one 😉