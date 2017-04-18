Answer to the riddle!

To reprise, this morning’s riddle was this:

Why is Camelot like this bear costume?

And the answer can be found at 1 minutes and 50 seconds after the beginning of this Richard Burton rendition of the title song from the wonderful musical “Camelot.”

The riddle came to me while I was watching the new movie “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman. The “Camelot” song, featured at the end of the film, was much beloved by JFK and of course was compared to White House during his Presidency. I thought the movie was okay but not a masterpiece, though Portman did a creditable job as Jackie.

Again, go to 1:50 for the answer: