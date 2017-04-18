Answer to the riddle!

To reprise, this morning’s riddle was this:

Why is Camelot like this bear costume?

 

And the answer can be found at 1 minutes and 50 seconds after the beginning of this Richard Burton rendition of the title song from the wonderful musical “Camelot.”

The riddle came to me while I was watching the new movie “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman. The “Camelot” song, featured at the end of the film, was much beloved by JFK and of course was compared to White House during his Presidency. I thought the movie was okay but not a masterpiece, though Portman did a creditable job as Jackie.

Again, go to 1:50 for the answer:

13 Comments

  1. Pliny the in Between
    Posted April 18, 2017 at 12:04 pm | Permalink

    As the King of the groaner I have to admit that even my ears bled when I heard the answer.

    Reply
  2. Miss Ironfist
    Posted April 18, 2017 at 12:05 pm | Permalink

    Bahaha! I was just going to try to figure it out!

    Reply
  3. Nell Whiteside
    Posted April 18, 2017 at 12:10 pm | Permalink

    Camelot…… I know it gives a person paws(pause)??

    Reply
  4. Brian Salkas
    Posted April 18, 2017 at 12:16 pm | Permalink

    Unbearably corny.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted April 18, 2017 at 12:31 pm | Permalink

      Okay, thanks for the constructive criticism. If you can’t bear it, I suggest you read another website.

      Reply
  5. darwinwins
    Posted April 18, 2017 at 12:18 pm | Permalink

    A cat costume would better befit this site.

    Reply
  6. barn owl
    Posted April 18, 2017 at 12:27 pm | Permalink

    That joke was so corny it ursus all.

    Reply
  7. Ken Kukec
    Posted April 18, 2017 at 12:28 pm | Permalink

    I thought Natalie Portman was excellent as Jackie in the film. She nailed Jackie’s voice — or, rather, voices, since Jackie used a few.

    The Kennedy assassination is as well-trod turf as any in American life. (Hell, I’ve spent a fair amount of time since my childhood brooding on it myself.) I thought the film did a nice job offering a fresh take.

    Reply
  8. Christine Janis
    Posted April 18, 2017 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

    I’ve been doing some research on camel evolution recently, and there’s a North American Pliocene taxon called “Camelops”. Every time I encounter it I burst into song.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted April 18, 2017 at 12:45 pm | Permalink

      One lump or two?

      Reply
  9. Claudia Baker
    Posted April 18, 2017 at 12:44 pm | Permalink

    I had no idea that Richard Burton could sing so well (at all, really). So, not just another pretty, (er ruggedly handsome), face!
    Not to mention damn sexy. But that’s another story.

    Reply
  10. Đani Stojanov
    Posted April 18, 2017 at 12:51 pm | Permalink

    Well…
    I wasted some 10 mins trying to be imaginative.
    But a nice one 😉

    Reply

