Another cat named Jerry Coyne

I’ve lost track of exactly how many cats have been named after me, but most of them were so named at my instigation, usually accompanied by begging and pleading on my part. I see these cats as my legacy, for I’ve passed on none of my genes, and—aside from my (so far) non-reproducing nephew—I’ve reached a genetic dead end.

So far I have these “legacy cats”:

Jerry Coyne the Cat in Christchurch, New Zealand, named by Gayle Ferguson Jerry the Cat in London, named by Laurie Sidoni Jerry, one of about 35 cats owned by Birenda Das in Bangalore, India At least one more that I’ve forgotten (perhaps a reader might)

Now there’s a fifth: Dan Bertini of Richmond Hill, Ontario sent a photo and this message:

This is a stray that keeps showing up at my door. He must sense that I am always on WEIT.com., so I’ve named him after PCC(e).

It’s a lovely tabby, and the big head suggests an unneutered male:

I responded that a cat named after me should be adopted if it’s a stray, or at the very least looked after carefully and fed copiously!

Feel free to name any cats you come across after me, but remember with great privilege comes great responsibility.