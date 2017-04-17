WaPo becoming HuffPo

There is a new phenomenon I call “Twitter journalism”, in which people manages to eke out articles by stringing together Twitter “posts”. I myself have been tempted to do this, and sometimes have, though not very often.
But this is a website, and it’s much worse when the tw**t assemblages are disguised as journalism. PuffHo, of course, is the worst offender that I know of (see this list, for instance), and here’s the latest non-piece based on a single tw**t (click on screenshot if you must:
And the “perfect response”? It’s just this, which is lame—and just another demonstration of how PuffHo has been driven literally insane by Trump:
Stay tuned for a piece tomorrow on how PuffHo’s knee-jerk regressive Leftism caused it a huge embarrassment.
But Tw**t Aggregation is worse when the Washington Post, which has long enjoyed a reputation as a decent newspaper, engages in the same shenanigans. Have a gander at this “article” (click on screenshot):
The piece is in fact just a string of tw**ts assembled by reporter Cindy Boren. Is this reporting? I don’t think so. Is it interesting? Hell no! Is it clickbait? Certainly. And here’s the “perfect” response, which at least is slightly humorous.
Things are grim when this kind of stuff on social media becomes fodder for lazy reporters. Get off my lawn!