WaPo becoming HuffPo

There is a new phenomenon I call “Twitter journalism”, in which people manages to eke out articles by stringing together Twitter “posts”. I myself have been tempted to do this, and sometimes have, though not very often.

But this is a website, and it’s much worse when the tw**t assemblages are disguised as journalism. PuffHo, of course, is the worst offender that I know of (see this list, for instance), and here’s the latest non-piece based on a single tw**t (click on screenshot if you must:

And the “perfect response”? It’s just this, which is lame—and just another demonstration of how PuffHo has been driven literally insane by Trump:

Stay tuned for a piece tomorrow on how PuffHo’s knee-jerk regressive Leftism caused it a huge embarrassment.

But Tw**t Aggregation is worse when the Washington Post, which has long enjoyed a reputation as a decent newspaper, engages in the same shenanigans. Have a gander at this “article” (click on screenshot):

The piece is in fact just a string of tw**ts assembled by reporter Cindy Boren. Is this reporting? I don’t think so. Is it interesting? Hell no! Is it clickbait? Certainly. And here’s the “perfect” response, which at least is slightly humorous.

Dear #united, I had to "re-accommodate" someone once pic.twitter.com/MP3ZJDv85m — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 10, 2017

Things are grim when this kind of stuff on social media becomes fodder for lazy reporters. Get off my lawn!