On the inability of medieval artists to paint cats

One of our readers, Laurie Sidoni, has started her own website, A Classicist Writes, covering a mix of topics that looks propitious:

…on myriad themes, including – but, not limited to – ancient Rome to cats (especially THEO!) to “The Walking Dead” to Amsterdam to atheism to hockey to “Everybody Loves Raymond” to “Les Mis” and almost ALWAYS quotes Emerson!

So have a look at her site. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t direct you to her most recent post, “. . . on cats what ain’t cats“, which shows something I’ve long recognized: medieval artists simply couldn’t paint cats accurately. Laurie shows lots of grotesque attempts to depict felids (giving her funny responses), and I’ll show but two:

One thing I noticed in Laurie’s collection is that the malformed cats, like the two above, often have humanlike faces. Did these artists even look at cats, or did they just slap a human face on a catlike shape? Who knows? Perhaps readers have their own theories that are theirs.

But when Laurie sent me the first such picture, it reminded me of this completely screwed-up attempt by a Spanish woman “artist” to restore a damaged fresco, resulting in what the New York Times called “probably the worst art restoration project of all time.”