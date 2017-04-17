Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Today archaeologist Leonard Woolley was born (1880-1960). He headed up the expedition that first properly excavated the ancient Mesopotamian city-state of Ur, including remarkably unlooted royal tombs and temples.
British actor Sean Bean also has a birthday today, known best for his roles in Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and the interminable Major Richard Sharpe TV series. Oh, and hundreds of Facebook memes, possibly only matched by the Dos Equis guy.
Today in 1521 Martin Luther faced the Diet of Worms (that always brings out the ten year old in me) on charges of heresy which included the sole fide doctrine on which Jerry has written extensively.
In 1961 CIA-backed anti-Castro paramilitaries invaded the Bay of Pigs with the intention of overthrowing Castro. It was poorly planned and executed and failed disastrously. The troops surrendered three days later.
On to more pressing matters, at least for felids if not for humans.
Hili: It’s a fast day today.
A: It was three days ago.
Hili: In that case I’m going home for some tuna.
In Polish:
Hili: Dziś jest wielki post.
Ja: Był trzy dni temu.
Hili: Wracam do domu na tuńczyka.
Plus there is a bonus picture of Gus. His staff write:
There are lots of birds in the yard right now and Gus has found this nice place to observe the action.
In the lord of the rings movie anyways, Sean Bean has a line where he’s testing a sword blade : “still sharp”
I heard that this is a line he says – in every film he does? – which refers to another roleof his, a character whose last name is Sharpe.
Gus is certainly one of the most photogenic cats on the planet…! Sorry, Hili, you’re a good looking kitty too.
Bean is also superb in North Country. I highly recommend this movie.