Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Today archaeologist Leonard Woolley was born (1880-1960). He headed up the expedition that first properly excavated the ancient Mesopotamian city-state of Ur, including remarkably unlooted royal tombs and temples.

British actor Sean Bean also has a birthday today, known best for his roles in Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and the interminable Major Richard Sharpe TV series. Oh, and hundreds of Facebook memes, possibly only matched by the Dos Equis guy.

Today in 1521 Martin Luther faced the Diet of Worms (that always brings out the ten year old in me) on charges of heresy which included the sole fide doctrine on which Jerry has written extensively.

In 1961 CIA-backed anti-Castro paramilitaries invaded the Bay of Pigs with the intention of overthrowing Castro. It was poorly planned and executed and failed disastrously. The troops surrendered three days later.

On to more pressing matters, at least for felids if not for humans.

Hili: It’s a fast day today.

A: It was three days ago.

Hili: In that case I’m going home for some tuna.

In Polish:

Hili: Dziś jest wielki post.

Ja: Był trzy dni temu.

Hili: Wracam do domu na tuńczyka.

Plus there is a bonus picture of Gus. His staff write:

There are lots of birds in the yard right now and Gus has found this nice place to observe the action.