I have landed!

I’m cooling my heels in the San Francisco airport, where the scrum at Customs (see? I’ve been to New Zealand) was horrific, and at 6:30 a.m.! I am knackered from no sleep, and won’t get any till tonight. I did get to watch about five movies on the 12-hour flight, the best of which was “Hud”. (I had high hopes for “Loving,” about the first court case to abolish laws against interracial marriage, but I found it overly long and dull.)

Normal posting will resume within a few days. Thanks to Grania for keeping Hili and the Caturday felids going, to the readers for their patience, and to all my hosts in New Zealand for their hospitality. My trip would have been immeasurably poorer without their kindness.

Stay tuned for at least three more picture posts on my adventures.