Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, and many happy returns of Ēostre. Actually, although Eostre or Ostara is claimed to be a “Proto-Indo-European goddess of the dawn” there is some suspicion that this was invented by The Venerable Bede circa the 8th century. There is a reference in the Old Norse Prose Edda book Gylfaginning but the deity is a male being called Austri. (Note, Gylfaginning is also where the Dwarves and Gandalf from The Hobbit originate).

Of course the festival, whatever it was was subsumed into Christianity’s Paschal cycle, via the Judaic Passover and Exodus saga from Egypt of the enslaved Israelite tribe. Or so the story goes.

Modern archaeology has told us that there was no such Exodus. Let’s face it, the famed 40 year journey through the desert by Moses is a little excessive for a journey that can be made on foot today in about a week even without the ability to part the seas for convenient if slightly damp crossing. Maybe he should have asked someone for directions.

If nothing else all these festivals have at least given the world great food and an excuse to indulge in chocolate eggs (if that’s your thing) and marshmallow chicks. On the subject of marshmallow, Professor Ceiling Cat is partial to Peeps and is always grateful to receive any kind offerings of the same.

Today is also the birthday of Charlie Chaplin (1889-1977), the actor, director and comedian who probably needs no introduction to anyone even though it is more than a century since his birth and the height of career.

Chaplin composed the music for Smile (lyrics by John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons) so it seems fitting to listen to it today sung by Nat King Cole.

Finally, we have news from Poland where Hili is persisting in her struggle against oppressive carpets.

A: Hili, what have you done?

Hili: I swept myself under the carpet.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, coś ty zrobiła?

Hili: Zamiotłam się pod dywan.