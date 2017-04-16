Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning, and many happy returns of Ēostre. Actually, although Eostre or Ostara is claimed to be a “Proto-Indo-European goddess of the dawn” there is some suspicion that this was invented by The Venerable Bede circa the 8th century. There is a reference in the Old Norse Prose Edda book Gylfaginning but the deity is a male being called Austri. (Note, Gylfaginning is also where the Dwarves and Gandalf from The Hobbit originate).
Of course the festival, whatever it was was subsumed into Christianity’s Paschal cycle, via the Judaic Passover and Exodus saga from Egypt of the enslaved Israelite tribe. Or so the story goes.
Modern archaeology has told us that there was no such Exodus. Let’s face it, the famed 40 year journey through the desert by Moses is a little excessive for a journey that can be made on foot today in about a week even without the ability to part the seas for convenient if slightly damp crossing. Maybe he should have asked someone for directions.
If nothing else all these festivals have at least given the world great food and an excuse to indulge in chocolate eggs (if that’s your thing) and marshmallow chicks. On the subject of marshmallow, Professor Ceiling Cat is partial to Peeps and is always grateful to receive any kind offerings of the same.
Today is also the birthday of Charlie Chaplin (1889-1977), the actor, director and comedian who probably needs no introduction to anyone even though it is more than a century since his birth and the height of career.
Chaplin composed the music for Smile (lyrics by John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons) so it seems fitting to listen to it today sung by Nat King Cole.
Finally, we have news from Poland where Hili is persisting in her struggle against oppressive carpets.
A: Hili, what have you done?
Hili: I swept myself under the carpet.
In Polish:
Ja: Hili, coś ty zrobiła?
Hili: Zamiotłam się pod dywan.
Cats can make a home of anything.
The little tramp Charlie…
If not done already, it might be good to note the passing of Robert Taylor, not the actor, the one responsible for development of what we are attached to here everyday.
If there actually had been an Exodus, the movement of the group, taking into consideration its supposed size, the amount of baggage and need for sleep and rest, would have taken much longer than a week. Think of the images from the movie “Ten Commandments.” Thus, if it had moved only 2 km. a day, the journey would have taken about a year. But, 40 years, no!
All societies or religions need their mythic stories of past heroes, loosely based on a past event or made out of whole cloth. Such stories help maintain societal cohesion. So it is with the Exodus and most biblical stories. The pity is that in the modern world there are still all too many people who take the stories literally and wish to compel people who don’t believe them to accept them whether they like it or not.
Probably predates Bede; good discussion here:
http://piereligion.org/easter.html
Well, happy Ēostre everybody. To celebrate the goddess of dawn or whatever the kids shall have Ēostre baskets with candy, including the enigmatic Ēostre eggs and a chocolate bunny.