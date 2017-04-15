Woodpecker hitches a ride through rain-soaked Chicago

This video came to me via Heather Hastie and Ann German (creator of the Impeach Pussy Grabber website and bumper stickers). That’s all I know about it, save that it’s in Chicago. I don’t even know the species of woodpecker, but I’m sure a reader will! (It must be a hairy or a dowmy.)
Looks like a yellow-bellied sapsucker
I’d say definitely Downy by the size. Very unusual behavior though. It must be used to being hand-fed or be somehow habituated to people.
Gabe is correct. It’s a Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (Sphyrapicus varius).
I forgot to add that it’s a female.