“If this doesn’t get him noticed, nothing will”: the marvels of sexual selection

Just when you think you’ve seen everything amazing that animals can do to attract a mate, you find something even more bizarre. This short video from BBC Earth shows a male pufferfish off Japan working tirelessly to build a stunning “sand castle” to attract females. Narrated by David Attenborough (of course), this video blew me away.
As National Geographic reports, the circles are two meters wide, take ten days to build, and, if one pleases a female, she lays her egg in the nest, and then the male fertilizes them and guards them till they hatch six days later. Then the male builds a new nest all over again. The discovery was made by Hiroshi Kawase et al. and published in 2013 in Nature Scientific Reports (reference and free link below).
A beautiful nest:
_______________
Kawase, H., Y. Okata, and K. Ito. 2013. Role of huge geometric circular structures in the reproduction of a marine pufferfish, Nature Scientific Reports 3, Article number: 2106 (2013) doi:10.1038/srep02106
As a male member of Homo sapiens, I am thoroughly humbled.
Absolutely remarkable. It’s adorable how happy he looks while doing it at about 30 seconds into the video (I know I’m just anthropomorphizing here).
Questions:
1) He says the fish has to work 24 hours a day for a week, or the current will wash away all his work. Does this mean this fish can actually go without sleep for a full week? Is this a common thing for fish (I know almost nothing about fish except for what types I like when having sushi).
2) He describes the building of this “castle” as “a plan of mathematical perfection.” My question — and I don’t know if anyone can truly answer this — is whether this fish (and other animals with complex mating rituals) actually are performing an at least rudimentary thought process while performing such rituals, or are they acting purely on instinct?
I can’t answer the first question, but no, the fish must be acting on instict, but an instinct hones so finely by natural selection that the animal’s genes get it to produce this amazing and symmetrical structure.
Plants, likewise, produce mathematically complex structure, like Fibonacci spirals, yet they have no mentation at all,
The effort we have to go through to get the goods.
The expense of spirit in a waste of shame
Is lust in action; and till action, lust
Is perjured, murderous, bloody, full of blame,
Savage, extreme, rude, cruel, not to trust,
Enjoy’d no sooner but despised straight,
Past reason hunted, and no sooner had
Past reason hated, as a swallow’d bait
On purpose laid to make the taker mad;
Mad in pursuit and in possession so;
Had, having, and in quest to have, extreme;
A bliss in proof, and proved, a very woe;
Before, a joy proposed; behind, a dream.
All this the world well knows; yet none knows well
To shun the heaven that leads men to this hell.
Perhaps not the sonnet I was looking for, but appropriate enough.
The Michelangelo of the fish world.