Caturday felid trifecta: Three-legged ginger tom relieves student stress at Cambridge; kin selection in cats; cat flummoxed by optical illusion

by Grania & Jerry

Somewhere in Cambridge, UK; in the Marshall Library of Economics there is a three-legged cat named Jasper. He sometimes goes to work with his owner Mr Frost, where he is reportedly very well-behaved and spends his time browsing and snoozing. More recently he hosted an event Tea With Jasper during examtime which was a great success. Students reported his calming effect and now more such events are planned.

Next we have this adorable duo on important cat business. (Click on the white arrow)

And finally the “rotating snakes” illusion which is a peripheral drift illusion where the motion is perceived in a dark-to-light direction. It even works on confused cats.

h/t: Michael, Barry