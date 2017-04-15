Bob the Kitten is going to live!

Yesterday Gayle told me that Bob the Kitten (whose name will not be Bob) was losing weight, as he was not eating enough, “He’s going to live, though, right?” I asked. Gayle said she didn’t know. And that honest response had me worried sick all day. How could such an adorable and lively little thing not live?

But tonight, when Gayle returned to join my hosts and me for dinner, a miracle (okay, well, something unexpected) had occurred: Bob, who heretofore ate milk and milk/meat soup only reluctantly, and in very small amounts, was given kitten tuna from the store, and wolfed it down with gusto!:

He ate another large portion after dinner, and seemed to be in good spirits, running all around on his wobbly legs.

We are all happy he’s eating now, and things look very good for Bob. I have been promised reports, and perhaps later we’ll get some photos as Bob grows up. It looks as if Gayle has saved her twenty-sixth kitten!