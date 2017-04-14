Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! Welcome to the end of the week.

In 1561 there was a strange phenomenon over the city of Nuremberg described in the local broadsheet from eyewitness accounts the next day as an aerial battle of spheres and other objects. Over the centuries various people have tried to explain this, often more fancifully than the original folk who saw the event. The most likely is that it was a sun dog (light reflecting off ice crystals in the atmosphere).

I recall from my youth a day when a weather balloon floated over the quiet little town in which I lived. It was perhaps off its usual course, as I had never seen one over our town before, nor did I even see one again. But this was the 1980s, not the 14th century, everyone knew what a weather balloon looked like. The local newspaper the next day printed an article recounting eyewitnesses who saw a UFO with blinking lights over the town. It proved two things: some eyewitnesses are delusional muppets (or just liars); and some newspapers will print anything.

In 1865 Abraham Lincoln was assassinated (do read the NYT account of it at the link). John Wilkes Booth and his co-conspirators intended to destabilise the government but also appears to have been motivated by hatred of racial equality and revenge for the South’s losses in the Civil War.

Today in 2003 the Human Genome Project was declared complete.

On the music front, today R&B and Soul legend Percy Sledge died (1940 – 2015).

There is high drama in the felid world today.

DEATH OF A BUTTERFLY

A: What’s the matter?

Hili: I went upstairs for a detective novel and here is a corpse lying on the window sill.

In Polish:

ŚMIERĆ MOTYLA

Ja: Czemu masz taką minę?

Hili: Bo poszłam na górę po jakiś kryminał, a tu trup leży na oknie.