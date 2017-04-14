Bob the Kitten

Gayle Ferguson, a biologist at Massey University who’s hosted me for a day and a half, has fostered twenty-five stray or abandoned kittens, and hasn’t lost a single one: none have died and all have found loving homes. (You may remember her as the rescuer of Jerry Coyne the Cat.)

Her latest acquisition, number 26, is a four-week old male, a tabby, but one nearly lacking stripes. He’s a “pink tabby,” much like Grania’s beloved ex-cat Trinket. Gayle hasn’t named him yet, but I call him “Bob”.

Here are a few photos as we play with him and Gayle feeds him every few hours.

Bob wasn’t expected to live at first, as he was severely underweight, but now he’s doing pretty well and I have high hopes for his survival and adoption. Gayle has lots of experience tending sick and malnourished kittens.

At first he had a special cat formula and was fed from a bottle, but yesterday he graduated to special “kitten meat food” and ate from a syringe.

His first meat!

Bob on my knee:

Self portrait with Bob in a moving car:

Bob and I; I’m unkempt as I just woke up and haven’t had ablutions. This was taken about 15 minutes ago:

Isn’t he adorable? He’s just started playing.