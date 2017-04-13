Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! Welcome to the 21st day of the Irish bus strike. (Don’t even ask).

In 1963 Sidney Poitier became the first African American to win an Academy Award for Lilies of the Field.

Today in 1742, Handel’s Messiah was premiered in Dublin in The Great Music Hall in Fishamble Street. It was a great success, but when the work was performed in Covent Garden in London the audience was less enthusiastic. We are not going to listen to the Hallelujah Chorus this morning, this part is from Part 1, Scene 3: For unto us a Child is born.

Sharing a birthday today are Irish playwright Samuel Beckett (1906), Croatian-Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov (1963) and British-American writer Christopher Hitchens (1949), every single one of them heavy hitters in their own right.

But what better way to start your day (or take a break) than a montage of Hitchens at his wisecracking best.

Finally. Hili is on an adventure, one that her staff do not approve of.

A: Hili, get down from there, they are our starlings!

Hili: Mine too?

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, złaź stamtąd, to są nasze szpaki!

Hili: Moje też?

[Note from Malgorzata: There is a starling nest just under the roof. We never imagined that Hili would be able to climb there. But the nest is hidden deep inside and, thankfully, she has no chance to reach it. She is obviously tempted.]