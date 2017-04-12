Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

On this day in 1980 the US decided to boycott the Moscow Olympics in protest over the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Although other countries were to join the US in the boycott, not everyone saw it as the smart decision.

In 1999 Bill Clinton was found to be in contempt of court for giving “intentionally false testimony about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky in the Paula Jones lawsuit”. Clinton settled the case paying $850,000. Note, this is Jones v Clinton; not to be confused with Clinton v Jones.

Going back a little in time, in 1945 President Franklin D Roosevelt died while in office. Although he is now widely regarded as one of the greatest presidents, at the time he was criticised for being pro the Jews of Europe, a warmonger and a fascist. (Does anything ever really change?)

In 1961 Yuri Gagarin became the first man in outer space. He orbited the earth for 108 minutes before returning to earth.

In 1975 today was the day the US pulled out of Cambodia in the fight against the Khmer Rouge, admitting defeat and removing its embassy. It would be another two weeks before the fall of Saigon and president Ford declaring an end to the Vietnam war.

And finally, we end up in Dobrzyń where Hili sounds like Alice in Wonderland having a philosophical conversation with the White Knight.

Hili: When it’s raining, cats get wet.

A: But you are inside.

Hili: Yes, but if I were to get out I would get wet.

In Polish:

Hili: Kiedy pada deszcz koty mokną.

Ja: Ale ty jesteś w domu.

Hili: Tak, ale gdybym wyszła to bym zmokła.