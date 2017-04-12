Today’s new Jesus and Mo, called “egg,” uses the Cadbury egg fracas as a platform to explain the many “mysteries” (i.e., incoherent claims) about the Crucifixion. I myself have never understood the Trinity, or why the sacrifice of Jesus somehow redeemed the sins of everyone else. But hey, it’s religion, Jake!
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2017/04/12/jes… https://t.co/G7gnIZLlFy 58 minutes ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
Why would anyone believe this stuff when you can just have another flood.
I was listening to BBC Radio 2 last Sunday when they have a broadcast of vaguely religious ‘modern music’ and a few interviews (not all Christian but certainly Believers). They had a Bishop on who when asked about the significance of Easter Eggs could only burble on about the eggs symbolising new life.
No informed history, and no mention of pagan celebrations of spring. No mention of how sickly sweet Cadbury’s Creme Eggs are either.