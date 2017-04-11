Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Happy International Louie Louie Day. Somehow the B side of a single of Richard Berry gets a day to itself due to its influence on the history of rock and roll. It was first released in April 1957, although it was The Kingsmen’s 1963 version that made it an international hit.

In 1961 the Nazi War Crimes trial of Adolf Eichmann began in Jerusalem. He had been abducted from Argentina – where he had fled to after the end of WWII – the previous year by Israeli secret agents. He was found guilty in December and sentenced to death.

In 1970 the ill-fated Apollo 13 was launched. It was intended to make the third moon landing; however this was aborted when an oxygen tank exploded two days into the flight, damaging the Service Module. Against what seemed like insuperable odds, the crew made repairs returned safely to Earth.

In 1930 Anton LaVey, Satanist, show-off and all-round nutter was born. Today in 2007 saw the death of writer Kurt Vonnegut—most famous for his surreal and satirical sci-fi novel Slaughterhouse-Five, partially inspired by his experience as a POW in Dresden in the closing months of WWII. He survived the firebombing of the city by hiding in an underground meat locker.

Finally, on to more profound and plaintive matters.

A: Are you sad?

Hili: Yes, because now there are only mice running around here.

In Polish:

Ja: Smutno ci?

Hili: Tak, bo już tylko myszy tu harcują.

[Explanation: Hili is upstairs and no Hania is running around any longer.]