Shermer refutes Prager’s view that you can’t be moral without religion

A while back I put up conservative Dennis Prager’s video (here) claiming that you couldn’t have a justified morality without religion. And then I briefly refuted that claim, which wasn’t hard because it rested largely on the Divine Command Theory: good and bad are absolutely determined by God’s dictates. The Euthyprho argument, one of the great contributions of philosophy to clear thinking, refuted that conclusively. (Yes, I know that Plato was dealing with piety rather than morality, but that’s irrelevant.) So does the cherry-picking of scriptural morality by nearly all believers, fundamentalist or not.

Here Michael Shermer presents an 8-minute video with a fuller refutation of this common claim:

Six minutes in, Shermer addresses the equally common argument:”Hitler and Stalin showed that atheism promotes big-time immorality.”

My only beef is that Shermer implies (though doesn’t say explicitly) that there are objective moral truths. I disagree.