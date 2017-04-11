Sean Spicer: “Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons”

Here we have Sean Spicer, Trump’s press secretary, implicitly claiming that Bashar al-Assad is worse than Hitler, as Hitler didn’t sink . . .to using chemical weapons.”

Spicer apparently forgot about Zyklon B and carbon monoxide. Called out by a reporter, Spicer was unable to admit he was wrong, and instead says this:

“I think when you come to sarin gas. . . he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing. I understand your point. There was not in the. . . he brought them into the Holocaust center; I understand that. What I was saying: in the way Assad used them—where he went into towns, dropped them down to innocent. . .in the middle of towns, it was brought so. . .the use of it. . .I appreciate the clarification, and that was not the intent.”

How many ways can a guy put his foot in his mouth in less than a minute? (Click on the links if you can’t see the tw**ts.)

Press Sec. raises eyebrows with Hitler/Assad comparison: Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons." https://t.co/GpeWraGX2T pic.twitter.com/eWb4NmbBcT — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2017

But wait! There’s more! Hallie Jackson, NBC’s chief White House correspondent, shows that Spicer’s attempts at damage repair just did more damage:

NEW: a second clarification from the @presssec on Assad/Hitler comparison: pic.twitter.com/IU8OA5jFAb — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) April 11, 2017

The lessons:

Know your history before you open your mouth about it.

Be careful when you compare people to Hitler

Don’t double down when you make a mistake: admit that you’re wrong. Spicer’s fumbling attempt to show that what Asssad did was in fact worse than what Hitler did to Jews, Romanis, gays, criminals, and so on, fell flat on its face. Is dropping a Sarin-containing bomb worse than confining naked people in small bunkers and gassing them with cyanide?

Spicer has the worst job in the world. Completely unqualified, he’s forced to make as ass of himself on a daily basis. Does he sleep well at night? Is he proud when he looks in the mirror?

h/t: Grania