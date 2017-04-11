Sean Spicer: “Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons”

Here we have Sean Spicer, Trump’s press secretary, implicitly claiming that Bashar al-Assad is worse than Hitler, as Hitler didn’t sink . . .to using chemical weapons.”
Spicer apparently forgot about Zyklon B and carbon monoxide. Called out by a reporter, Spicer was unable to admit he was wrong, and instead says this:
“I think when you come to sarin gas. . . he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing. I understand your point. There was not in the. . . he brought them into the Holocaust center; I understand that. What I was saying: in the way Assad used them—where he went into towns, dropped them down to innocent. . .in the middle of towns, it was brought so. . .the use of it. . .I appreciate the clarification, and that was not the intent.”
How many ways can a guy put his foot in his mouth in less than a minute? (Click on the links if you can’t see the tw**ts.)
But wait! There’s more! Hallie Jackson, NBC’s chief White House correspondent, shows that Spicer’s attempts at damage repair just did more damage:
The lessons:
- Know your history before you open your mouth about it.
- Be careful when you compare people to Hitler
- Don’t double down when you make a mistake: admit that you’re wrong. Spicer’s fumbling attempt to show that what Asssad did was in fact worse than what Hitler did to Jews, Romanis, gays, criminals, and so on, fell flat on its face. Is dropping a Sarin-containing bomb worse than confining naked people in small bunkers and gassing them with cyanide?
- Spicer has the worst job in the world. Completely unqualified, he’s forced to make as ass of himself on a daily basis. Does he sleep well at night? Is he proud when he looks in the mirror?
Maybe Trump should replace him with Britain’s Ken Livingstone. He has a lot of spare time on his hands right now.
I went to Whitehouse.gov and asked for Spicer to be fired immediately for this.
The most charitable explanation I can think of is that he’s horrified with what he’s become and he’s trying to escape the mess by undermining both his own position and Der Drumpfenfurher’s.
Because the alternative is that this Resident and his Folk don’t think that Zyklon B was a bad thing, or that German Jews weren’t German people.
(The other option, that they don’t think that gas chambers used gas weapons doesn’t pass the — pardon me — sniff test. Even they can’t be that ignorant, except most malignantly willfully.)
He appears to be saying that Jews, gays Romani, the inconveniently disabled, etc. were/are not ‘innocent people’.
Remember when there was a limit to how much embarrassment there was in the world?
To be ignorant of history is to remain always a child – Cicero
I could probably relevantly quote this every day with reference to this Administration
Why does everyone accept the claim that Assad gassed his people uncritically ? Not only there is zero evidence supporting the claim, but the claim itself does not make sense. Not only most previous similar claims turned out to be staged by Islamic terrorists trying to put the blame on Assad in order to demonize him and gain support for regime change. If Assad was really the monster describe by some media and did actually perpetrate the chemical attack, he would have no reason to deny it, as it was done in the open.
I don’t think Trump and his cabinet have much interest in history, science, literature, etc.