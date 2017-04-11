A new game that I’d play

I don’t think I’ve ever played a video game in my life. I won’t give my reasons as I don’t want to offend readers who like them and would disagree with me. To each their own!

But this is one game I really would play: it’s called “HK”, and is in development; in fact, they just got funding. It’s about the stray cats of Hong Kong, and I love the graphics. I don’t even know what the game is really about! I do know it’ll be a while, since the developers are two guys and (they say) their cat. There’s a bit of information here:

But this game is about more than just being a cat. This is about being a cat in Hong Kong. More specifically it’s about being a cat in Kowloon Walled City, a crazily populated area of Hong Kong that is pretty much ungoverned. That’s just an astonishingly interesting high concept for a video game.

Watch their Twitter page and Facebook page for further developments:

This is a message from our CEO Murtaugh : "Moaw, Mllllllo Moew !" ; this means : "we are now funded !" 🙂 #UE4 #indiedev pic.twitter.com/C1lz5eSBLo — HK devblog (@HKdevblog) April 11, 2017

There are more graphics on the “devblog“,