Talk and bird walk: Auckland and environs (and possible meetup)

I’m giving a science talk on April 13th at the Oteha Rohe campus of Massey University, hosted by Dr. Gayle Ferguson (who saved the life of Jerry Coyne the Cat) here’s the notice, and the public is welcome to come, but remember that it’s aimed at evolutionary biologists:

Also, there’s a trip the next day to the Tiritiri Matangi bird sanctuary on an island 30 km NE of Auckland, leaving at 9 or 9:50 am on the 14th, depending on where you get the ferry (see below). Anybody is welcome to come, and you can read about the island and sanctuary on Wikipedia as well.

This is the info that Gayle sent:

The Tiritiri trip is not a field trip, and all are welcome. As many people can go as there are spaces available on the ferry. If people want to come, all they need to do is go to the website and buy a ferry ticket (with the guided tour included). There is only one ferry per day. The ferry leaves Auckland harbour at 9am and picks up more passengers at Gulf Harbour (where we will get on) at 9.50am. The ferry leaves Tiri at 3.30pm, arriving Gulf Harbour at 3.50pm and Auckland Harbour at 4.45pm. Prices (including guided walk – highly recommended!) are $80 from City and $65 from Gulf Harbour. Website: https://www.fullers.co.nz/timetables-plus-fares/

It’s been suggested to have a meetup at an inexpensive central restaurant in Auckland on either Friday or Saturday (the 14th or 15th). If you have any interest in this and would be serious about attending, please respond in the comment section below and then watch this site for any announcements.