Monday: Hili dialogue & Leon monologue

by Grania

On this day in 837, Halley’s Comet made its closest approach to earth at a distance of 5.1 million kilometres. Its earliest verifiable mention was 240 BC and it became famous in Europe in 1066 when it was interpreted as an omen before the Battle of Hastings.

Just as calamitous (for some) on this day in 1970 Paul McCartney announced he was leaving the Beatles. John Lennon had also announced his intention to leave some months earlier but had kept the news from going public as the album Abbey Road was about to be released. Thus ended an era. So it goes.

In 1931 on this day philosopher, painter and poet Kahlil Gibran died. He is most famous for his book of poetry The Prophet which has been translated into 50 languages.

‘Some of you say, “Joy is greater than sorrow,” and others say, “Nay, sorrow is the greater.”

But I say unto you, they are inseparable.

Together they come, and when one sits alone with you at your board, remember that the other is asleep upon your bed.’

In Poland today Hili is puzzling out a great mystery.

Hili: The higher I climb the higher up they perch.

A: There may be some logic in it.

In Polish:

Hili: Im wyżej wchodzę, tym wyżej one siadają.

Ja: W tym może być jakaś logika.

And Leon’s staff are currently in the process of moving house.

Leon: Home is where my bowl is.