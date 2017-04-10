An atheistic stork

This stork is in fact more than atheistic; it’s antitheisic, as well as strident, obnoxious, and arrogant. It must be a New Atheist Stork:
h/t: Barry
This atheistic stork is my new hero @aliamjadrizvi @ConfessionsExMu @SecularJihadist @AtheistRepublic @iamAtheistGirl #Atheism #Atheists pic.twitter.com/1tC03gmBm5
— Jeroen Peeters (@Jerre_Peeters) April 10, 2017
I think that’s what is called making good use.
I would worship the stork. For at least, he exists.
All storks are atheists. This one just happens to make me laugh.
We used to have them nom frogs in our back yard. They nested in the neighbor’s yard. The droppings were biblically horrendous.
Jesus…poking his nose even into stork’s business..