An atheistic stork

This stork is in fact more than atheistic; it’s antitheisic, as well as strident, obnoxious, and arrogant. It must be a New Atheist Stork:

h/t: Barry

  1. Randall Schenck
    I think that’s what is called making good use.

  2. Greg Geisler
    I would worship the stork. For at least, he exists.

  3. Kevin
    All storks are atheists. This one just happens to make me laugh.

    We used to have them nom frogs in our back yard. They nested in the neighbor’s yard. The droppings were biblically horrendous.

  4. Rupinder
    Jesus…poking his nose even into stork’s business..

