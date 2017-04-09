Sunday: Hili dialogue (with extra Leon)

by Grania

Happy birthday to Sam Harris, the Bob Newhart of the “New” Atheists.

Sam shares his birthday with Australian ballet dancer Robert Helpmann (1909 – 1986).

Later on in his career, Helpmann played the Child Catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and scared the bejeezus out of a generation of children.

It’s also the birthday of Tom Lehrer (1928), satirist and songwriter. Never one to fear offending people he said:

“If, after hearing my songs, just one human being is inspired to say something nasty to a friend, or perhaps to strike a loved one, it will all have been worth the while.” (It would be inadvisable to try this at home, kids.)

Today is also the day Saddam’s statue was toppled in Baghdad in 2003, in 1865 Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered his army to Union General Ulysses S. Grant marking the beginning of the conclusion of the long and bloody American Civil War.

From Poland, two cats have opinions today.

Hili: Strange thing.

A: What is so strange?

Hili: This ladybird is a transvestite. [poss. reference]

In Polish:

Hili: Dziwna sprawa.

Ja: Co jest takie dziwne?

Hili: Ta biedronka chyba jest transwestytą.

And from Leon, the serious of cats:

Leon: From here I enjoy our guests even more.