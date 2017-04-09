Spot the snake!

by Matthew Cobb

Sky Stevens’s Tw*tter bio reads: “MSc in Wildlife Biology, currently field tech tracking timber rattlesnakes in Ohio.” And she spotted this snake. I can’t see it. Can you? Click on the pic to see a larger version.

One Comment

  1. Dan
    Posted April 9, 2017 at 4:50 am | Permalink

    I’ve been staring for five minutes, and I still can’t see it. Help?

