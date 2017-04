by Matthew Cobb

No one could see the snake (me neither). So I asked Sky for the answer. It’s a black racer snake (she was out looking for rattlers). You can just about make it out if you click through to the large version of the photo. Sky said on other tw**ts that she heard it rustling in the leaf-litter before she saw it.

@matthewcobb It's right above that yellow line. It's a long, shiny black snake moving right to left. pic.twitter.com/mKMTgXnwtp — Sky Stevens (@sky_lepidus) April 9, 2017