Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning and Happy Weekend to you.

In some parts of the world today Canadian-American actress Mary Pickford (1892 – 1979) is being honored by Google Doodle. Jerry insisted on her inclusion here because of the cat 🙂

She was the darling of the silent movie era, but was reluctant (and too typecast) to make the transition to talkies and so retired from films in her late 30s.

Although he had died three days earlier, today in 1994 grunge rock artist Kurt Cobain was discovered dead in his home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had battled depression and heroin addiction for some time. This track is from his band Nirvana’s best known album Nevermind, often dubbed the “anthem for apathetic kids”.

Over in Poland Hili is being an apathetic felid.

A: Are you pretending to be a statue?

Hili: No, I’m just standing here. I do not intend to compete with our late pope.

In Polish:

Ja: Udajesz pomnik?

Hili: Nie, tylko tu sobie stoję. Nie zamierzam robić konkurencji naszemu papieżowi.