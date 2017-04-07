The peppered moth – a video

by Matthew Cobb

The peppered moth story is one of the best examples of evolution in action. In this brief video, my final year student Tom Parry, tells the whole story, from 19th to 21st centuries. It includes interviews with my colleague Professor Laurence Cook, who carried out some of the recent research confirming how selection acts on the moth, and with Professor Ilik Saccheri of Liverpool University, who has identified the underlying genetic cause of this iconic change due to natural selection. PCC(E) makes a brief photographic appearance, due to the “notoriety” (his term) he attracted in 1998 because of this review.

As with Izzy Taylor’s video earlier this week, Tom needs your feedback – our students have to write a ‘reflective’ piece in which they discuss comments about their videos. So any comments you can make, either below or on YouTube would be gratefully received. If you are a teacher and want to use this with your students, feel free, but please try and collect some feedback from them.